141 to lose jobs as result of Semco closure in Merrill

Employees of a Merrill window and door factory said the company closed abruptly Dec. 31.

A letter sent to employees states 120 employees would be immediately terminated. A spokesman for the Carpenters Union, Richard Kolodziejski confirmed the news.

The letter explained lack of orders, ability to obtain financing, insufficient cash and the inability to sell the company resulted in closure.

The Department of Workforce Development says they've been notified in total, 141 workers will be affected by the closure. The closure will affect properties at 605 N. Ohio St. and 410 Douglas St.

“The company has been pursuing additional financing to stay operating in Merrill but has been unsuccessful and was unable to provide any notice until now," a portion of the letter read.

The letter was dated Dec. 30.