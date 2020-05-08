115th Fighter Wing to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders Tuesday

The 115th Fighter Wing is going to pay tribute to all of America’s heroes, including health care workers and first responders with a flyover with four F-16 Fighting Falcons, over the skies of Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 12.

The flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide campaign, designed to show appreciation for the thousands of heroes on the frontlines, as well as, citizens and neighbors who've been battling and supporting the COVID-19 response.

The flyover includes Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center. Here are the timeframes:

Aspirus: 6:31-6:41 p.m.

Marshfield Medical Center: 6:35-6:45 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule

Residents in the area are urged to view the flyover from home, and not to travel to the hospitals.

