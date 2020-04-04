Family, friends give 11-year-old a "Safer at Home" surprise birthday

Lexi Carlton looks forward to her birthday every year.

But because she turned 11 during the Safer at Home order Saturday, she wasn’t expecting much in the way of a party. But that’s how friends, parents and teachers completely shocked her by bringing the party to her front yard.

It started when her mom, Amy Carlton, created a Facebook event to reach out to their friends and family.

“I said, you know, signs in the yard, or a card, balloons, maybe tie a balloon around a tree, and the response I got was amazing. It just made me happy and it made her really happy,” said Carlton.

“I walked around to the front yard, and once I reached the driveway I saw everything and I was so surprised. I was also wondering who all did everything,” Lexi said.

People had shown up in the pouring rain Friday night to decorate and leave presents.

“I started reading some names, and at first I thought it was like my grandma, and like, my aunts and stuff, but then I started reading some of my friends’ names and I started getting like, ‘Oh! Maybe it’s not just them,’” she said.

Two gifts stuck out to Lexi, a signed base from her softball team, and a present from her teacher who she no longer gets to see every day.

“She teaches my class for science. She had a rock that had my favorite animal which is a hedgehog on it, with a balloon,” she said.

Amy Carlton describes her daughter as caring and joyful.

“She’s just always happy. Always happy and smiling. Very, very rarely is she not happy,” she said.

A birthday stuck at home is now one she will remember.

“We’re probably going to eat some of the cake, and I’m probably going to finish opening the rest of my presents,” Lexi said.