11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service

The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term `band of brothers.'

Eleven in all, their combined 158 years of service to the U.S. military make them brothers in arms as well as brothers raised on a family farm in rural Alabama.

Seven of the 11 gathered in mid-July at a hotel and casino in Mississippi for a reunion thick with brotherly love and military pride. They laughed together, told stories from their days growing up and serving their country, and reminisced about what it was like to be black in the U.S. military in the 20th century in America.

In 2017, the Davis men were honored by the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The foundation's president calls their combined military record "nothing short of remarkable."

