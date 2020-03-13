The 10th annual Central Wisconsin RV and Camping Show is has returned to the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild.

The show has become the place to discover and explore the RV and camping lifestyle. It is also the place to purchase the RV, camper, motor-home or camping equipment of choice at discount prices.

Along with RV and Camper tours the weekend provides family friendly activities including the Animal Haven Petting Zoo and Bill’s Musky Club Kids Casting.

Eight Wisconsin dealers will showcase a large selection of the newest RV’s, campers, motor-homes, toy haulers, park models and trailers. Campgrounds, tent camping, carts, equipment, services, racing and other outdoor recreational exhibits.

Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show will run Friday, March 13th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult admission is $10.00 and kids under 12 are free. Parking is free.