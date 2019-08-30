$10K worth of meth seized in Weston drug bust

Bond has been set at $200,000 cash for a 24-year-old man arrested following a drug bust.

Cole Watson is charged with five counts including possession of methamphetamine. Court documents state officers found 314.28 grams of meth on Watson during his Aug. 29 arrest.

The street value of the drugs would be more than $10,000.

Watson is scheduled to return to court Sept. 9 to learn if there is enough evidence for his case to head to trial.

This is a developing case. NewsChannel 7 hopes to have new information Tuesday.