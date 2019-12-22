10 year old receives award for anti-bullying efforts

A young girl from Galesville, Wisconsin is showing bullies they're no match for her.

10-year-old Brea Lipke was awarded the Golden Grave Digger Award from the Gilbert Brown Foundation on Saturday for her work regarding anti-bullying. The award was given to her from former super bowl champion, Gilbert Brown.

“I like to hear about kids giving up,” stated Lipke while receiving her award. “When I hear kids in my class say ‘I can’t do this or anything’ I tell them not to say they because they are strong.”

Lipke originally asked Brown to come and speak to her school about anti-bullying. After Brown’s visit, Lipke started a friendship circle for kids to come and listen to her story and share their own experiences.

This was the first year the Brown Foundation has given out this award.