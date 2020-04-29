1 teen killed, 1 injured, 1 arrested following Lincoln County crash

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in the town of Pine River.

According to a news release, a 16-year-old was driving and lost control on Shady Lane Avenue just after 1 a.m.

One passenger, also 16, was ejected and died at the scene. Another 16-year-old passenger is receiving medical treatment at Wausau trauma center.

The driver was arrested, although the release did not state what charges were being recommended.

The names of the people involved are expected to be released Thursday.