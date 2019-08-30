3 dogs killed by wolves in 2-day span in Price County

The state’s wolf depredation report shows three dogs were killed in a two-day span last week in Price County.

The report state on Aug. 23 a red tick hunting dog was killed by wolfs. That same day a pet beagle/basset hound mix was likely killed by wolves. And on Aug. 25 a plott hound hunting dog was killed by wolfs.

DNR records show they’ve investigated 38 reports of animals being killed by wolves in 2019. Some of those investigations included the deaths of multiple animals at one time.

