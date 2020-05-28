1 person tests positive for COVID-19 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, this is the first positive test of any member or employee there. The person, at MacArthur Hall, who tested positive is asymptomatic, has not left campus recently, and has not had any visitors. They're now in a quarantine area and a limited number of staff will work with the member. Staff is also following the guidance of the CDC and Department of Health Services when it comes to contact tracing, additional testing, and quarantining others, if necessary.

Ten days ago, the facility announced it would begin testing all staff and members for the virus. While this is the only person to test positive, some results are still pending.