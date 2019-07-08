1 person killed in Lincoln County ATV crash

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms one person is dead after an ATV crash Monday night in the Township of Bradley.

In a press release, deputies said around 7:23 p.m. dispatchers were called to the scene of an ATV crash near Wadell Road, east of County Road E.

They say 67-year-old Anton Beiler rolled his vehicle multiple times before being ejected.

Beiler was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Speed appears to have been a factor. Beiler was not wearing a helmet.

No other passengers were involved in the crash.