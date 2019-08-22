1 person killed in 2 vehicle crash in Vilas County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Vilas County.

According to a press release from the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a wireless call of a collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and County Highway H in the Township of Boulder Junction.

When responders got on scene, they found that a pick-up truck had collided with a van.

The initial investigation shows that the van was driving east on County Highway H, when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed over U.S. Highway 51. That's when the truck, traveling south, collided with the van.

Extrication was needed and one of the drivers was transported to Howard Young Medical Center.

There has been one confirmed fatality. The other driver sustained non life-threatening injuries, however it wasn't released which driver was killed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and no names are being released at this time.

Boulder Junction Fire and Ambulance, Manitowish Waters Fire, Medic 5, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida/Vilas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

