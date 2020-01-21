1 person injured in Wisconsin Rapids house fire

One person was injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department was called to a home on the 800 block of Gardner St shortly after 4:30 a. m. after a passerby saw flames coming from the home and called 911. When crews arrived, they found a 53-year-old man outside of the residence with severe burns. He was taken by ambulance to a Marshfield hospital.

Fire officials say the fire started between the kitchen and a utility room. The man had tried to put the fire out himself before fire crews arrived. Two other people were in the home at the time of the fire. They were not injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Port Edwards Fire Department, Biron Fire Department, Vesper Fire Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department and Nekoosa Fire and EMS.

