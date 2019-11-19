$1 million cash bond set, charges filed in Juneau Co. homicide case

Cash bond was set at a million dollars for a Necedah woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend.

27-year-old Crystal Pharis appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail/bond hearing.

According to online court records, seven felony charges were filed. She will be facing a first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and several bail jumping charges.

Juneau Co. deputies found Jason Dailey’s body Nov. 12 when they went to his home for a welfare check. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Pharis is scheduled to appear in court for her initial appearance on Dec. 4.