$1 million cash bond set, charges filed in Juneau Co. homicide case

Crystal Pharis
By  | 
Posted:

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Cash bond was set at a million dollars for a Necedah woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend.

27-year-old Crystal Pharis appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail/bond hearing.

According to online court records, seven felony charges were filed. She will be facing a first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and several bail jumping charges.

Juneau Co. deputies found Jason Dailey’s body Nov. 12 when they went to his home for a welfare check. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Pharis is scheduled to appear in court for her initial appearance on Dec. 4.

Read the original version of this article at www.nbc15.com.

 