A $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at the Depot Street Station in Iola, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The ticket matched five of the five numbers. The numbers were 3 - 6 - 11 - 14 - 66. The ticket did not match the Powerball number of 21, or it would have won the grand prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. The estimated grand prize for the drawing is $122 million for an annuity or $80 million for a cash lump sum.