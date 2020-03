The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a vehicle fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. on County Highway K near Alp Road. The location is in the town of Springwater, northeast of Wild Rose

The Waushara County EMS, Saxeville Fire and Rescue, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, and Waushara County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

The victim died at the scene. No other details have been released.