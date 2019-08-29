1 killed in Oneida County motorcycle crash

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says a motorcycle crash Wednesday night is fatal.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 17 near County Highway D in the town of Sugar Camp.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a detour was still in place. Drivers in that area will be rerouted.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other details have been released.

Oneida County Deputies along with the Oneida County Ambulance, the Wisconsin Highway Patrol, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Three Lakes Police Department, and the Sugar Camp Fire Department responded to the crash. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will be completing the accident report and the Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the accident.