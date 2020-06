A 44-year-old woman has died following a weekend car crash in the town of Rome.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of County Highway Z.

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was driving when the vehicle crashed on a sharp curve.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released.