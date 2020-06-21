1 killed, 2 injured in bike vs. motorcycle crash

A man is dead and two other people injured after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle in Marquette County.

The crash happened on WIS 23 at STH 23, west of CTH AA near Endeavor at 10:40 Sunday morning.

Initial information indicated the motorcycle was being driven eastbound on STH 23 when it attempted to turn left into an adjacent property.

The bicycle traveled into the path of the motorcycle, which was unable to stop in time and the vehicles crashed.

The operator of the bicycle, a 67-year-old man from Portage, was killed in the crash.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old woman from Baraboo, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via med-flight to a local hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old man from Baraboo, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting the crash investigation including a scene reconstruction.

They were assisted on scene by numerous first-responders, including local Fire & EMS personnel, the Adams County Sheriffs Office and the Marquette County Sheriffs Office.

STH 23 was closed in both directions for the investigation and is now open.