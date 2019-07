One person was hurt Thursday morning following a crash on N. 5th Street and McIndoe Street.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wausau Police said a vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at McIndoe and struck another vehicle.

A car was on the lawn of the Yawkey House Museum. The historical site's sign was damaged.

The crash involved a pick-up truck and a car. The car's airbag's deployed. Police say one person was transported from the scene by ambulance for their injuries.