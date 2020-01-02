1 in custody after report of shots fired near Hampton Inn in Wausau

Wausau Police arrested one person after a report of shots fired near the Hampton Inn in Wausau Thursday night.

According to Deputy Chief Matthew Barns with the Wausau Police Department, a call came in around 7 p.m. Thursday night reporting someone heard shots fired on South 24th Avenue, near Helmke Street.

The Wausau Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff', and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded. On scene, officers said they found two people with undetermined medical issues, but not gunshot wounds. Officers also found a man displaying a firearm.

Officers said there was a standoff until the man put the firearm down and was arrested. Spent rounds were also found at the scene, but police said there is nobody currently identified with gunshot wounds.

The scene is secure at this time and there is no threat to the community. Officers said portions of South 24th Avenue will remain closed while the scene is cleared.

This investigation is still ongoing.