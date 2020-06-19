1 hurt in Wood Count ATV Crash

One man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash Thursday night in Wood County First responders were called to Ten Mile Avenue near County Highway Z in the Town of Saratoga just after 7 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The initial investigation shows the ATV left the road and the rider was thrown when the vehicle struck a tree. The operator's name has not been released but a statement from the sheriff's office indicates they were taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment.