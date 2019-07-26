1 dead in rural Shawano County crash

One person is dead after a late night crash in the Town of Angelica, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies received word of the one-vehicle crash along Cedar Road, north of Hill Drive. Once on scene, investigators say the driver, a 41-year-old man was found trapped inside and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Shawano County Coroner's Office.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. The man's name has not yet been released so authorities can notify his family first.