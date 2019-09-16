1 dead, 1 hurt in Waupaca County crash

One person is dead as another recovers from a Sunday night crash in the Town of Lebanon, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 call around 6 p.m. Sunday reported the one-vehicle rollover on County Highway T near Nicolai Road. The initial investigation showed a pickup truck heading south missed a turn. The truck rolled over and ended up in a ditch.

An unidentified 25-year-old male passenger from Bear Creek was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, an unidentified 24-year-old man from Bear Creek was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah. The extent of the drivers injuries is still unknown.