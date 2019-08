According to the Rome Police Department, Robert J Garry Jr., 41, was killed when the UTV he was on hit a mailbox and overturned.

The crash happened Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of 14th Avenue.

Investigators said Garry Jr.'s 12-year-old passenger said he was incoherent before the crash and was closing his eyes and drifting on and off the road. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.