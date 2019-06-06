1 dead in Lincoln County ATV rollover

An ATV rider is dead after a Wednesday night crash in Lincoln County.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported the crash on Park Lane in the Township of Bradley, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe the operator, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man, missed a curve while heading north, causing the ATV to rollover several times. The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.