1 dead in Boulder Junction UTV crash

One person is dead following a UTV crash Thursday at the Camp Holiday Campground in Boulder Junction.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, a UTV driven by a male rolled over and landed on top of him. Campground management used a tractor to lift the UTV off the operator, who was found unconscious on the ground.

Responders performed CPR but the male died before he arrived at a nearby hospital. The age and name of the victim are not being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Vilas County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.