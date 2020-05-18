1 dead in Adams County hit-and-run crash

One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Adams County. It happened Sunday, May 17 on the 1200 block of State Highway 13 in the Town of Big Flats.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle, driven by Matthew Olson, 41, was heading north on State Highway 13. Deputies said Olson hit a female who was walking on the east shoulder of the road with a male. Olson then took off. He was later pulled over.

Olson is being referred to the Adams County Sheriff's Office for a Hit and Run Involving Death charge.

The victim's name is not being released until her family is notified.