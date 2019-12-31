1 dead in 2 vehicle crash in Taylor Co.

One driver has died after a two vehicle crash in Taylor County Tuesday.

According to a news release, sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 caller reporting a two vehicle crash with injures. Deputies say it happened at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday on 7th Avenue in the town of Roosevelt, which is east of Eau Claire.

A preliminary investigation found that 65-year-old James Penk was driving a truck and snowplowing at the time of the crash. Penk had been plowing from a driveway and pushing it across the road, when he drove out in front of another vehicle and the two collided.

Both drivers were flown to Aspirus Hospital in Medford for their injuries. Investigators said Penk later died. The other driver hasn't been identified and their condition is unknown.

Taylor County Deputies, Gilman Fire Department and Gilman Ambulance responded to the scene.