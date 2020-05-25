1 dead after overnight motorcycle crash in Lincoln Co.

A Merrill man died overnight Sunday after a rollover crash in Lincoln County.

According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle crash was reported at 10:22 a.m. on County Road S and State Highway 107 in the Town of Bradley, near Tomahawk.

Deputies said the driver was traveling south on County Road S, when he left the road, rolled over and hit a tree.

The 49-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries. His name is not being released until family is notified.

Based on the evidence from the scene, deputies believe the crash happened during the overnight hours but wasn't discovered until the crash was reported, hours later.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.