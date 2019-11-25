1 dead after crash sends vehicle into home in Marathon County

One person is dead after a crash near Abbotsford in Marathon County. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday. A lieutenant with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tells NewsChannel 7, there was a two-vehicle crash along Highway 29 and one of the vehicles left the road and hit a house.

No one else was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation and the victim's name will not be released until family is notified.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 136. We don't know when they will reopen.