1 dead after SUV, semi collide in Taylor County

One person is dead after a SUV and semi collided in Taylor County. According to a news release, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 13 in the Town of Chelsea, north of Medford.

Deputies said their preliminary investigation shows the SUV was headed south on the highway, when it drifted over into the northbound lane and right into the path of a semi. The two vehicles collided head on. The driver of the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.

The semi driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.