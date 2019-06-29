1 dead after garbage truck crash in Marathon County

The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle crash on Altenburg Road, east of STH 34 in Marathon County.

According to officials, State Patrol responded to reports of a Waste Management truck that struck a large tree on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the truck identified as 42-year old, Daniel R. Smith, turned east onto Altenburg Road from STH 34 and veered across the westbound lane and went into the ditch hitting a tree.

Police say Smith was able to call 911 to advise he was in a crash but died shortly later. The cause of death is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for any more developments.