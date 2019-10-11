1 dead, 6 injured Clintonville area crash

One person was killed and six were injured in a crash between a car and a van in the Clintonville area, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 45 at Lakeshore Road in the township of Larrabee.

The Sheriff's Office says a 72-year-old Clintonville man was traveling from Neitzke Road when his car drove into the path of a northbound van on Highway 45.

The 72-year-old Clintonville man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people in the van were taken to a Wausau hospital for treatment.

The van's driver is identified as a 69-year-old Birnamwood woman.

The crash is under investigation. Multiple departments responded to the scene.