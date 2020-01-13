1 dead, 2 injured in Adams County crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle accident in Adams County Saturday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a car was traveling north on State Highway 13 in the Town of Preston when it collided with a truck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Cottonwood Ave. The passenger in the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were transported by air ambulance and remain hospitalized.

The initial investigation indicates impaired driving and speed may have been factors in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

