1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Portage Co.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, one woman is dead and two other people are injured following an early Sunday morning crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:44 a.m. near the address of 4556 CTH H N in the Town of Sharon. Police believe the vehicle was traveling north on CTH J near Wilderness Dr. when the operator crossed over the centerline, entered the west ditch and struck a driveway. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

There were three people in the car at the time of the crash. The driver, a 32-year-old male is from Rosholt. One of his passengers, a 32-year-old female is from Rosholt and a 54-year-old female is from Amherst Junction.

The 54-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The other occupants were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office utilized their Technical Crash Investigation Team and was also assisted by the Portage County Ambulance Service, Sharon EMS and the Rosholt Fire Department.

CTH J was closed for about three hours. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.