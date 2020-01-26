1 dead, 1 injured in Merrill house fire Saturday

A 37-year-old man is dead and a woman is injured following a house fire in Merrill. Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Merrill Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of River Street.

According Merrill Fire Department Battalion Chief Phil Skoug, two people were home when the fire started. One man became trapped and died as Merrill firefighters tried to rescue him, and one woman escaped the fire and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill. She was then transferred by Spirit Medical Transport to UW-Madison Burn Center.

The condition of the female occupant who was injured is not known at this time. The family’s pet is currently unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. It is unknown if the house had operating smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

Tomahawk EMS, Wausau Fire Department and Pine River Fire Department also responded. Wisconsin Public Service, Merrill Police Department, Salvation Army and Merrill Water Department also provided assistance.

