1 dead, 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Langlade County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Langlade County. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 55 and County Road A in the Town of Langlade.

According to a news release from the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old Outagamie County man, who was not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. No word on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.