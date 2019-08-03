1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash in Price Co.

A man has died after a single vehicle rollover crash in Price County Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Price County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called for a report of a crash on State Highway 70 near North Fork Road in the Township of Flambeau, north of Phillips, at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on State Highway 70 when it lost control on a curve, went off the road and rolled.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17 year-old-man from Ladysmith, was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for his injuries. Deputies said the passenger, a 40-year-old man from Ladysmith, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Names are not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.