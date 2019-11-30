1 child killed, another in serious condition after Langlade County crash

A four-year-old child is dead and a six year old is in serious condition after a two car accident Saturday morning in the Township of Rolling.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, the emergency dispatch center was notified of the crash on USH 45 about a quarter of a mile south of CTH G just after 11:00 Saturday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The four-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. Three adults and two children received treatment at Langlade Aspirus Hospital.

The Langlade Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area if possible. The detour route available is CTH G to CTH HH to STH 52 and back to USH 45.

The accident is under investigation with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The identities of those involved is being held until family can be notified.

