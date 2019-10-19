1 arrested for OWI in Marathon Co. after crash into ditch, vehicle submerged in water

One person was arrested for OWI after an early morning crash in Marathon County Saturday.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the area of County Road N east of County Road Y near Hatley for a vehicle in the ditch at 7:57 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. Investigators learned that the driver drove off the roadway and went into the ditch.

The two people inside the vehicle were able to get out, and one was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

There is no word on any injuries and the people involved have not yet been identified.