The Woodson YMCA will begin reopening on June 1.

In an email to customers, CEO Bryan Bailey stated the facility will be opened in phases.

The Y has adjusted their hours for the safety of employees and patrons. They’ll be open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. The Y will be closed on Sundays.

The email stated all members must pre-register for a 45-minute appointment to access the facility with the goal of limiting capacity and group size.

An email will be sent to members next week about how to reserve appointments and details of the phase 1 reopening.