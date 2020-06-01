Woodson YMCA reopens with safety guidelines

The Woodson YMCA in Wausau reopened their doors Monday morning offering members a safe place to workout.

Equipment has been spaced and tapped off to ensure a safe distance between all members. (WSAW Photo).

Through phase one of their reopening plan, all members are required to sign up for a slotted workout time online. These time slots are 45 minutes each and confine members to one area for the entirety of their visit.

The Y has also adjusted their hours for the safety of employees and patrons. They’ll be open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. The Y will be closed on Sundays.

All members will also get a sanitation kit when the walk in the door consisting of a spray and towel. While the YMCA has always asked members to wipe down their equipment they say it is a requirement for everyone now.

To help members keep their distance many lockers, workout equipment, and social gathering spaces have been taped off. All members are being asked to keep their distance from others while working out as well with signage posted everywhere. Child care, programming, and ball courts are also closed for phase one.

While equipment and visits are limited, Carrie Hutton with the YMCA said she is just happy to get people back in the door.

"We probably never dreamed of this. I mean it would be almost as unheard of as going back to men only using the YMCA. But this is just the way that makes the most sense to keep our members and staff the safest."

At this time masks are not required but are being recommended to those in social areas, but not while working out.

Hutton said if the new phase one guidelines don’t work for your family, you do have the option to keep your membership frozen until the services you want are open again.

The YMCA plans to reevaluate their plan in the coming month to move forward with opening up more facilities for phase two. When that will happen is determined by how well phase one goes.

