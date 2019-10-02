Walmart pulls Zantac amid growing worries over possible cancer link

Walmart is suspending the sale of all over-the counter ranitidine products, including the heartburn medication Zantac, becoming the latest retailer to pull the drug over growing concern about a possible link to cancer.

Walmart said Wednesday that sales of the products will be halted in all stores, clubs and websites. The company added that it made the decision after "closely monitoring" an alert last month from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that said some of the tested pills contained small amounts of a "probable" cancer-causing chemical.

Walmart said customers who have purchased the products may return them to a Walmart or a Sam's Club for a refund.

Last month, the FDA identified the carcinogenic chemical as a type of nitrosamine called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA. While the agency said patients could continue taking Zantac and similar heartburn medications for now, CVS on Monday said it was pulling Zantac over health concerns. Walgreens and Rite Aid have also removed the medications from their shelves, according to Reuters.