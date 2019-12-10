United States Postal Service releases new stamp benefiting veterans with PTSD

The United States Postal Service has unveiled a new stamp that will help raise funds for those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The "Healing PTSD" stamp features a photo by Mark Laita of a plant sprouting from the ground surrounded by dead leaves.

This is meant to "symbolize the PTSD healing process, growth and hope," according to USPS. The semipostal stamps — or stamps that help raise funds — will benefit the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, which oversees the National Center for PTSD.

Each stamp will cost 65 cents and will cover the cost of a piece of First-Class mail. A portion goes to a cause that has been deemed to be a national public interest, according to USPS.

PTSD "cuts across demographic lines," the postal service website said. Tens of millions of Americans will experience PTSD, which can lead to intrusive thoughts, nightmares, depression and other symptoms, according to USPS.