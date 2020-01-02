Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support

A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother’s wishes.

The mother of Tinslee Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion, the chief justice of Texas’ Fourth Court of Appeals, to issue an injunction to ensure the Cook Children’s Medical Center doesn’t take the baby off life support.

But Lewis ruled Thursday in favor of the hospital.

Doctors say Tinslee’s condition will never improve and that even changing Tinslee’s diaper causes her pain. Her mother said the decision to remove Tinslee from life support should be hers to make.

She is expected to appeal the decision.

