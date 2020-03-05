Son of unlicensed Oconto County child care provider is a registered sex offender

We're learning new information about the criminal history of a Pulaski woman charged with neglecting and abusing children at her in-home daycare.

Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail

Nicole Brewer, 36, faces seven charges of neglecting a child. The charges vary in severity from emotional damage to great bodily harm.

She is not licensed or certified to be a child care provider.

While digging through court documents, Action 2 News also learned her son, Darrin Niec, 19, was convicted in a separate case.

He is in the Oconto County Jail serving time on a reduced charge of felony aggravated battery. He was also recently listed as a registered sex offender.

Niec is reported to have spent time with and around children who stayed at Brewer's home.

The information is buried in the last paragraph of a 17-page criminal complaint against Brewer. An investigator told one parent Brewer, the owner of Ryan's Rascals, is a felon, and her son, Niec, is a convicted sex offender.

When asked about it, that parent said she did not know about their criminal history when she chose to let Brewer watch her child.

Court records show only traffic tickets and civil cases against Brewer. However, under her maiden name Nicole McArdle there are six different felony cases between 2002 and 2003 in Brown, Oconto, and Outagamie Counties.

She pleaded no contest to multiple charges of theft and forgery in those cases.

She never served any time in state prison for those crimes despite being sentenced to several years. Records show years of extended supervision and probation time in these cases were also stayed and never completed.

Niec's charge came after a 14-year-old girl told investigators he forced her to have sex with him in his locked car even after she repeatedly told him no. That happened in December, 2018.

Around that time and in the following months, parents of children Brewer watched recall being "upset to learn that Nicole's son had taken her daughters somewhere without her permission." Another parent "had witnessed Darrin change a diaper on one of the infants."

Now a convicted sex offender, state law requires that Niec stay at least 1,500 feet from all schools and day care centers.

Brewer's home is right next to an elementary school. Niec now has an address in Phelps listed with court officials.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail in mid-December, but with credit for time already served he is expected to be released in July.