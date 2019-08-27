Republicans won't let Kaul settle lawsuit

Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are refusing to allow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to settle an unknown lawsuit.

The GOP passed laws during a December lame-duck session that require Kaul to get the finance committee's approval to settle lawsuits. Republican lawmakers sued Kaul earlier this month alleging he hasn't complied with the law.

Kaul contacted the committee late Friday afternoon requesting authorization to settle a lawsuit. The committee met in closed session Tuesday to consider approval. Kaul said in a subsequent open session that the settlement is confidential and he wants committee members to sign non-disclosure agreements before he could discuss the case.

The Republicans refused to sign the agreements and didn't grant him permission to settle. Co-Chairman John Nygren complained that Republicans have no idea what the case is about.

Democrats on the committee complained that Kaul is stuck. He can't discuss the case and he can't move forward with a settlement unless he discusses it with the committee. Rep. Evan Goyke called the entire process an unworkable mess.

