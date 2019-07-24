Rep. Shankland introduces legislation to cap cost of insulin

Rep. Katrina Shankland along with Sen. Dave Hansen (D- Green Bay), Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D- Fitchburg), and Rep. Jill Billings (D- La Crosse) have introduced legislation to cap the price of insulin at $100 per 30-day supply. The bill is modeled after a similar law in Colorado.

“We've seen insulin prices more than double since 2012. And there are many people who are rationing their insulin,” Rep. Shankland explained.

She said 1 in 4 people with diabetes have admitted to rationing their insulin because of the skyrocketing costs.

“I'm really hoping to make it a bipartisan bill that we can work with everyone on because frankly, if you have diabetes, you deserve insulin, regardless of your economic circumstance. And I want to make sure everyone has it,” she said.

She said the bill is circulating for co-sponsorship.

In May, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation that capped insurance co-payments on insulin no matter the type of insulin. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Roberts, who lost his brother, Murphy, to diabetes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report