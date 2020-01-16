Police: Suspended student stabs 2 classmates at Texas school

Officials say a recently suspended Texas high school student stabbed two of his classmates before fleeing campus.

Police spokesman Rick Tomlin tells KTXS-TV that officers took the student into custody about 30 minutes after the 8 a.m. Thursday attack at Abilene High School.

Medics took both victims to a hospital in ambulances. Their condition is unknown.

Tomlin says all three students are male and “around 16” but declined to identify them because they are minors.

He says the attack seems to have been targeted. He says at least one of the victims had a “previous altercation” with the attacker.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.